MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. A Su-34 crew of Russia’s Battlegroup West has wiped out up to a platoon of Ukrainian troops in a missile and bombing raid in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Saturday.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of Battlegroup West’s aviation group delivered a missile and bombing strike on a maintenance base and a temporary deployment point of the 36th separate rifle battalion in the vicinity of the Kolodeznoye populated center. The adversary’s losses amounted to over a platoon of manpower and five units of military and specialized equipment," he said.

Additionally, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 strike helicopters and Su-25 ground attack planes have delivered 11 air strikes on the concentrations of personnel, arms and military hardware of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and 103rd separate territorial defense brigade.