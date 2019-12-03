{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Can Power of Siberia bolster China in feud with US and why is NATO convening

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 3
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

 

Media: Power of Siberia’s launch to help Gazprom reduce dependence on Europe

On December 2, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was launched, which is Gazprom’s first gas export pipeline oriented towards a new market and the company’s most ambitious project so far. However, it would be right to say that the pipeline’s construction is not just Gazprom’s project, but also part of a national strategy, because bolsters Moscow’s pivot to the East, Vedomosti wrote, citing experts.

Read also
Russia starts deliveries of gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

"Perhaps, it is not the best project in terms of investment, given Gazprom’s poor resource base in the country’s east, a very long transport leg and the fact that the contract is based on low oil prices," said Fitch Corporations Department Director Dmitry Marinchenko. "However, it is highly important as it paves the way for boosting cooperation with China on a wide range of issues along the economic and political vectors," he added. Gas demand in Europe may drop in the long run as the alternative energy industry evolves, but the Power of Siberia will help Russia establish a foothold in China’s gas market, which may become no less important for Gazprom in the future than Europe is now, Marinchenko pointed out.

The Power of Siberia pipeline provides the company with access to a new market, Gazprombank analyst Yevgenia Dyshlyuk noted, adding that China was the largest gas exporter as its gas market was rapidly growing, Chief Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations at the Alexander Lomanov highlighted the same aspect. "China’s gas needs will continue to grow because the country seeks to shift to eco-friendly fuel," the expert told RBC. "The importance of Russian gas for the Chinese will increase amid the changing global situation. The United States has imposed a genuine trade war on China. The Americans can block seaborne supplies of liquefied natural gas, so Beijing has been taking a growing interest in boosting ties with Russia, particularly in terms of energy supplies that the US cannot ban, Lomanov emphasized.

 

Media: NATO members to debate alliance’s ‘brain death’

A two-day NATO summit will kick off in London on Tuesday, where member states will sit down to deliberate on key issues the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been facing recently, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

This year marks NATO’s 70th anniversary but the alliance won’t celebrate the date in its best shape. Tensions have escalated between its key members and Turkey, which has the second strongest army in NATO after the United States. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been pursuing his own interests, which at times run counter to NATO’s common vision of an appropriate foreign policy. In particular, Turkey tested the S-400 missile systems purchased from Russia just before the London summit.

Read also
Macron defends his statement on NATO’s ‘brain death’

The conference also comes amid tensions between France and Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for reforming NATO. In an interview with the Economist in early November, Macron emphasized the need to increase the security role of European countries and pointed to NATO’s "brain death." Meanwhile, Germany favors reinforcing NATO as it is, the country’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated in a recent interview with Die Welt.

Head of the Department of European Integration at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Alexander Tevdoi-Burmuli believes that financial aspects of plans to strengthen NATO’s position in Europe are crucial. The Europeans are unwilling to spend more on defense and increase their fiscal deficit. "I think that the summit’s final documents will point to the need to boost defenses and enhance cooperation between NATO’s European members. However, the summit’s participants are unlikely to make any decisions on taking action in the short term," the expert said.

Contention is on the rise within NATO as the alliance expands, which is an issue that all rapidly growing organizations face, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Andrey Kortunov told RBC. "NATO countries have different priorities, as some consider Russia to be the main threat, while others focus on challenges coming from the Middle East and Africa," he explained.

 

Izvestia: Heated tensions put trade deal objectives between US, China on hold

Tit-for-tat sanctions between the United States and China make it harder for the two countries to reach a trade deal, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. They pointed out that tensions between Beijing and Washington are unlikely to lighten up in the near future. In response to the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, signed by the US president in late November, China has barred US warships from visiting the port of Hong Kong and banned the activities of a number of American NGOs in the administrative region.

Read also
China imposes sanctions on US

According to Chucheng Feng, a seasoned political risk analyst at the Plenum analytics portal dedicated to China, Washington will turn up the heat on Beijing. In 2020, the United States may pass initiatives concerning Taiwan and laws preventing Chinese tech giants from accessing the American market and barring US research institutions from cooperating with the Chinese ones, which, according to the United States, are part of an espionage network.

Undoubtedly, Beijing won’t turn a blind eye to Washington’s behavior. It means that the war of words and mutual sanctions, albeit symbolic ones, will continue. In the short term, tensions between the US and China risk complicating efforts to reach a trade deal the two countries’ leaders were expected to ink before the end of 2019.

It is perfectly clear to China that US President Donald Trump needs to make a deal as soon as possible in order to boost his approval rating. Some in China believe that Beijing will seek to delay the trade talks in retaliation for the Hong Kong Act, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy expert Zhao Tong told the newspaper.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Putin signs law ‘foreign agents’ media law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed new legislation introducing additional regulations for foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents, Rossiyskaya Gazeta wrote.

One of the new aspects is that individuals may now be designated as foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents in Russia in case they spread information to an unlimited audience and receive funds from abroad.

Read also
MP says new amendments take aim at political reporters for foreign agent-labelled media

An individual or a legal entity may also be declared foreign agents if they spread information on behalf of foreign news outlets acting as foreign agents, provided they are funded from foreign countries. It means that the law won’t apply to those reposting foreign agents’ content, said Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Leonid Levin. He added that those simply criticizing the authorities should not be liable under the law.

"Unlike our foreign colleagues, we don’t seek to establish criminal liability. We neither seize people nor throw them into torture chambers for five to 15 years, like some countries do," head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty Andrei Klimov emphasized.

The wording "may be designated as a foreign agent" only highlights the fact that this tool could be used if the need arises to take retaliatory measures. The law will affect only a small group of people, Klimov pointed out.

Another important detail is that the document does not ban the activities of foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents but only requires them to make it clear for whose benefit they work. Head of the State Duma Commission on Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia’s domestic affairs Vasily Piskarev assured that amendments to the law were not aimed at restricting freedom of expression. "Once included in the relevant register, individuals and legal entities will continue to publish their content," he said.

 

Izvestia: Rising consumer credit boosts Russia’s GDP, but drives down public’s well-being

Russians’ obligatory payments (credit, utility and tax payments) exceeded their income by 15% in 2014, which is a critical level, BCS Premier experts said in a report for Izvestia. On the one hand, a rise in demand based on consumer credit is where the country’s increasing GDP comes from, but on the other hand, debt-servicing costs are bringing people’s incomes down, which will hardly grow by more than one percent.

Chief Economist at the Expert RA credit rating agency Anton Tabakh believes that the rapid growth of debt-servicing costs and tax payments is a real problem.

Meanwhile, consumer loans are serving as the major driver behind the growth of Russia’s GDP this year. According to BCS Premier analysts, consumer spending is what helps maintain the upward trend in the economy, while other GDP components are demonstrating slow rates.

"Since a downward trend in real disposable incomes persisted in the first six months of the year, consumer demand as a factor maintaining economic growth was only expanding through loans," Chief Analyst at BCS Premier Anton Pokatovich pointed out. "Higher consumer spending was largely based on the use of loans," the expert emphasized.

Given the Central Bank’s measures to cool the market, consumer credit growth rates may decline to 12-17% compared to the current 20%. However, BCS analysts warn that if consumer loans are pushed down, the prospects for significant GDP growth may be at risk.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US-Taliban deal still on the table and Power of Siberia brings gas to China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 2
Read more
Russian diplomat comments on Kiev’s readiness to 'accept a couple of Russian regions'
According to Maria Zakharova, "one ‘Russian region’ already was part of Ukraine once and it didn’t like it being there"
Read more
Russia starts deliveries of gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline
The official opening ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping via a TV link-up
Read more
15 killed, 18 injured in bus crash in Russia’s Far East
The accident was caused by a tyre burst, a spokesperson for traffic police said
Read more
Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili says it was mistake to leave Georgia
After the host noted that should he stayed in Georgia he would have been jailed, Saakashvili noted, "To leave your country is the worst choice"
Read more
Putin signs law on Russian software pre-installation on smartphones, computers
The law provides that when selling certain kinds of technically sophisticated goods, consumers should be provided with an opportunity for using such goods with preinstalled Russian programs
Read more
Gas price in Ukraine will be $500 per 1,000 cubic meters if transit is halted - Minister
At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on November 27, a gas price for the population was fixed at 8 hryvnias per cubic meter.
Read more
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Power of Siberia launch brings Sino-Russian energy cooperation to new level, says Putin
This step puts Russia and China closer to fulfilling the task of bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln in 2024, the Russian president said
Read more
Putin says Russian Navy confirms combat potential in struggle with terrorists in Syria
Currently, a group of Russian ships is permanently present in the eastern part of the Mediterranean off Syria’s shores, Putin said
Read more
Efforts to settle Donbass conflict to stall without dialogue with Putin — Ukraine's leader
No one can be trusted in politics, Ukrainian president thinks
Read more
Putin signs law on penalties for storage of Russians’ personal data overseas
The document also provides for higher payments for web-based search engines in case of their repeated violations of effective restrictions, including by referring users to banned sites
Read more
Turk Stream launch scheduled for January 8 in Istanbul - Erdogan
Gazprom began construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in May 2017
Read more
Naftogaz can consider waiving $12.2 bln claims against Gazprom
Ukraine is ready to do so on condition of compensation
Read more
Russian, US expertise in Antarctica should be used to ease current tensions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the attempts to divide Antarctica would erupt into serious confrontation
Read more
Russia to set up continuous radar field to track cruise missiles
The new system will comprise Konteiner new-generation over-the-horizon radars
Read more
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-160M strategic bomber enters trials
After the ground tests are over, the Tu-160M will enter the stage of flight tests, the source said
Read more
Armenian PM hails post-Soviet security bloc as major factor for regional stability
Nikol Pashinyan also explained why he had taken picture of the signatures of the participants in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council
Read more
Russian official says it is impossible to intercept Yars missile with existing systems
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the Yars missile "embodies the latest achievements in science and technology"
Read more
Syria blames US for meddling in constitutional committee’s work
Damascus states that Washington attempts to impose its own agenda
Read more
96-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor awarded Russian passport to return home
Maria Smulskaya currently lives in France because she was forced to leave the Soviet Union 40 years ago
Read more
Crimea welcomes record number of tourists in 2019
Over 7 million people spent vacations on the peninsula by the beginning of the winter, according to the Crimean official
Read more
Syrian army repels terrorists’ attacks on military aerodrome in southern Idlib
More than 30 terrorists were killed in southeastern Idlib on Saturday
Read more
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Delegations from the three nations drafted a preliminary plan of the drills in October
Read more
West seeks to turn Balkans into arena of geopolitical fight, warns Russian diplomat
According to the senior Russian diplomat, relations between Russia and Serbia are of strategic nature and are not aimed against anybody
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping to give start to Russian gas supplies to China on December 2
According to the Kremlin, early in 2020 the head of the Russian state will open the TurkStream gas pipeline together with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
New EU top diplomat sees no reason to remove sanctions on Russia
The EU top diplomat also expressed an intention to seek a balance of interests in relations with Russia
Read more
Oppression of ethnic minorities may spark regional secession in Ukraine, says politician
Ukrainian authorities should understand this and prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of ethnic groups that live in the country, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Read more
Nine dead in US plane crash — TV
The plane had 12 people on board
Read more
Russia can delay reforms for 20 years, but risks sharp decline in quality of life — Kudrin
"We can last for about 20 years, even more, as shown by previous experience of other states. After that, there will be a sharp decline of our quality of life and global role," Kudrin said
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm in talks with other countries on delivery of rocket engines
Today Russia's Energomash delivers rocket engines solely to the United States — RD-180 engines for Atlas III and Atlas V launch vehicles and RD-181 engines for Antares carriers
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping to launch Power of Siberia pipeline
The new conduit will transport gas from fields in East Siberia to the domestic market and for export to China
Read more
Russian missile cruiser completes drills with South Africa and China in Atlantic
Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s naval group held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus
Read more
Over 150 Yars ICBM launchers operational in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force
The total number of launching systems does not increase though because Yars ICBMs are replacing Topol missile systems, according to the commander
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies allegations of air strike on refugee camp in Syria
According to the Russian top brass, the "evidence" is "fake"
Read more
Putin sets task to build up Russian Navy’s combat potential in coming years
This largely depends on the planned delivery of frigates and submarines upgraded for employing Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Navy’s combat structure, Putin said
Read more
British top diplomat indulging in exploiting topic of ‘Russian threat’ - embassy
According to the embassy, British politicians understand that cooperation with Russia is quite possible and is in Britain’s interests
Read more
Pakistan to repay $93.5 mln debt on former USSR operations to Russia
Funds will be credited within 90 days from the effective date of the agreement
Read more
Kremlin says any discussion of Crimea’s status is impossible
This has been stated many times at various levels, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Battalion of upgraded S-300 air defense systems goes on combat alert in Russia’s southwest
The air defense missile regiment received S-300PM2 systems with enhanced combat capabilities after their modernization
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician slams proposals to reject Minsk deal as separatism
Medvedchuk bashed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko for his idea of Kiev’s potential exit from the Minsk agreements
Read more
Russia’s US envoy slams calls to ‘deter’ Russia as dangerous
The ambassador added that Russia-related topics in the US media are often very biased and one-sided
Read more
Arctic Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system goes on combat alert in Murmansk Region
An official ceremony was held outside Pechenga, where the unit is stationed
Read more
China imposes sanctions on US
China urges US to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said
Read more
Press review: Turkey concedes in dispute over S-400s and tensions on the rise in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 25
Read more
Kremlin chef makes cherry pie for pilots who landed Putin’s plane in dense fog
Other planes, including that of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, had to divert to Almaty, Kazakhstan
Read more
Diplomat Grushko describes NATO bombings of Yugoslavia as terrible lesson to humanity
"This lesson teaches only one thing: such things must never happen again," he said.
Read more
Format of Putin-Zelensky meeting will depend on leaders’ schedule - Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov noted, that "the two of them could even talk on the sidelines for 30 minutes or for an hour and a half"
Read more
EU states don’t have clear stance on Russia, new foreign policy chief says
According to Josep Borrell, "there are many issues linked to defense and security, which Europeans should be able to counter themselves"
Read more
Everything ready for first-ever Russian-Lao military exercise due on December 10-19
A total of 500 Russian and Lao servicemen will take part
Read more