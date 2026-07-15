Russia’s Battlegroup South downs over 170 Ukrainian drones over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South fighters have shot down 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 92 octocopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as destroyed 37 enemy ground-based robotic systems over the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Air defense assets shot down the enemy’s 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 92 octocopters. In addition, unmanned systems troops destroyed 43 Ukrainian communication antennas and UAVs, three Starlink terminals and 37 ground-based robotic systems in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka and Slavyansk directions. They also destroyed 18 drone control centers, as well as four dugouts with Ukrainian personnel," he said.