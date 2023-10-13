Russian peacekeepers shut down another observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have shut down one more observation post in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the Shusha district over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In connection with the disarmament and dissolution of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh, one observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Shusha District was shuttered over the past day," the Defense Ministry's information bulletin says.

According to the ministry, a total of eight observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers in Askeran, Shusha, Martuni and Mardakert districts have been shut down since September 19, 2023. Russian peacekeepers are engaged in work to restore electricity and gas supplies to the region's settlements.

No ceasefire violations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the day, the bulletin said.