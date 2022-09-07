Russian envoy to Vienna to discuss protection zone around ZNPP with IAEA’s Grossi

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said he will discuss details of the initiative on establishment of protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on September 8, he said Wednesday.

"I have a meeting with the IAEA Director General planned for tomorrow [September 8]. Today, he is in Rome, so we were unable to meet. We will meet tomorrow, and I will ask him to explain what he means in detail. I have an impression that the idea is loose and half-baked, but its vector deserves attention," Ulyanov said on Russian TV.

Ulyanov noted that the IAEA’s idea to establish a protection zone at the Zaporozhye NPP is "an attempt to find more substantial steps to reinforce security at this site."

"This policy is totally correct and we share it. As the Anglo-Saxons say, devil is always in the details. We must understand is behind it. The Director General’s Secretariat stated its readiness for dialogue with stakeholders. Russia is a stakeholder, and we will initiate a conversation on this topic," the diplomat pointed out.