Kiev doing everything to avoid implementing Minsk deal, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is doing anything possible to dodge implementing its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"In fact, there is no need to complicate the goal. The goal is to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures in its clear sequence as it enshrines the obligations of the parties. This is the goal. So far, negotiators have been unable to come close to achieving this goal," the Kremlin spokesman noted, commenting on the recent round of the Normandy Four talks.

Peskov pointed out that Ukraine "is doing everything, using various interpretations, in order to avoid implementing its assigned obligations." Talks between the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) in Berlin lasted nearly nine hours but the parties still failed to achieve any results or agree on a final statement. Kiev refused to overcome differences in ways to resolve the conflict in Donbass. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak noted that the possibility of a Normandy Four summit had not been brought up at all.