Cuba’s power grid restored after another blackout

HAVANA, July 15. /TASS/. The operation of Cuba’s national electricity system was restored on the morning of July 15 after its latest, third complete failure in eight days, the Cuban state electric company (UNE) reported.

That said, a TASS correspondent reported that power outages in the country, including Havana, continue.

"The operation of the national power system was restored at 7 a.m. [11 a.m. GMT]," the company stated on social media X.

On July 13, UNE reported a complete shutdown of Cuba’s power system. Earlier, blackouts occurred on July 6 and 10. There has been almost no power supply in the republic for several days.

In recent statements to the press, Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy explained that the Caribbean republic is currently on the path to achieving energy sovereignty based on its own resources. Among others, he cited the ingenuity of Cuban energy workers, domestic crude oil, sun, wind and gas. "We lack fuel and external support, but we are implementing a plan to transition to energy sovereignty," the minister emphasized as quoted by the Cuban Communist party in a message on social media X on July 15. "This is a long and difficult path requiring great sacrifices." "I am not saying that it [the electricity situation - TASS] will always be like this," de la O Levy stressed. "Electricity generation from renewable sources continues to grow, and thanks to this process, results are already being felt in various provinces [of the country]."

The situation in Cuba deteriorated sharply at the end of January after the US started to block fuel supplies to the island. Since February, Washington has already adopted several packages of sanctions against the Caribbean republic, pushing the island into a crisis.

Power outages in the republic are growing longer and more frequent. In most areas in all cities of the country, including Havana, people get power for only 1-2 hours a day, while in many areas blackouts last 2-3 days. Increasingly the people turn to the National Electric Power Company with demands to resolve the problem on social media. There are also serious problems with gas and water supply throughout Cuba, as pumps cannot operate without electricity. The situation is complicated by particularly hot weather as well, which is typical of the summer season.