Russia remains reliable trade partner — Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia continues to maintain its status as a reliable trade partner and stable supplier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Global challenges may change, but Russia’s status as a reliable trade partner and stable food supplier has remained intact despite everything over recent years," Patrushev said.

He noted that Russian grain is purchased by more than 100 countries. "We account for around 20% of global wheat exports," Patrushev stressed.

"In 2026, the dynamics of our foreign supplies look quite positive: we are currently ahead of last year’s figures both in terms of volumes and revenue. For example, grain exports in monetary terms have increased by one-third, while barley and corn exports have nearly doubled. By the end of the season, we plan to supply 60 mln tons of grain to foreign markets, including 50 mln tons of wheat," the deputy prime minister said.

According to him, support measures are in place to ensure this trend continues for producers whose goods are also export-oriented.

"These include concessional lending, transportation subsidies, and assistance in promoting products abroad," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.