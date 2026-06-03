High-level meetings with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE planned at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said high-level meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE are planned on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"There is Saudi Arabia, there is Bahrain, there are the Emirates. These are three countries with which we will maintain contacts at a high level, at least at the ministerial level or the level of major business," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.