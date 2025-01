ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. The contribution of the IT sector in Russia’s GDP increases steadily, having risen to over 2.2%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, adding that in five years it grew 1.7-fold.

"In five years, the contribution of the domestic IT sector in Russia’s GDP grew more than 1.7-fold, having surpassed 2.2% by the end of last year," he said at a plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum.

"In this sector, almost 1 mln people are employed," Mishustin added.