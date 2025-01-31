Oil spill occurs in Tatarstan over an area of 2,000 square meters — regulator

KAZAN, January 31. /TASS/. A spill of oil products over an area of 2,000 square meters occurred in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, the press service of the local branch of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) reported.

"The Volga-Kama interregional administration of Rosprirodnadzor received information about a spill of oil-containing liquid on the soil near the Novochershilinsky rural settlement of the Leninogorsk district of the Republic of Tatarstan. <...> The compensation for the estimated damaged will be levied from the guilty party, JSC Transneft-Prikamye," the press service reported, adding that experts had gone to the site of the spill to take soil samples.

The regulator noted that, according to preliminary data, the area of soil contamination was 2,000 square meters.