Flights over Belgium may be restricted until 10:30 p.m. local time

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The restriction of flights in the Belgian airspace may continue until 10:30 p.m. local time [09:30 p.m. GMT], the air traffic control service of the Brussels Flight Information Region told TASS.

"The air traffic control service is restricted in connection with technical problems provisionally until 10:30 p.m. local time," a service spokesperson informed.

It was reported earlier that the country’s airspace is closed due to a technical failure in the air traffic control system.