Flights over Belgium may be restricted until 10:30 p.m. local time

It was reported earlier that the country’s airspace is closed due to a technical failure in the air traffic control system

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The restriction of flights in the Belgian airspace may continue until 10:30 p.m. local time [09:30 p.m. GMT], the air traffic control service of the Brussels Flight Information Region told TASS.

"The air traffic control service is restricted in connection with technical problems provisionally until 10:30 p.m. local time," a service spokesperson informed.

It was reported earlier that the country’s airspace is closed due to a technical failure in the air traffic control system.

Prospects for accepting Russia’s Mir cards in India positive — ambassador to Moscow
According to Vinay Kumar, Indian diplomatic and commercial missions are facilitating negotiations between India and Russia on mutual acceptance of payments from Mir payment systems and Indian RuPay
Valdai club’s research director names three Trump-related risks in world affairs
According to Fyodor Lukyanov, one of the risk factors is the "intense internal struggle" in the United States
Russian citizens were on board plane that crashed in US — Kremlin
On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Unproven claims about preparations for attempt on Putin’s life lack credibility — Kremlin
"There are numerous statements circulating, and while we should pay attention to them, we must also approach them with caution," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump respects strong negotiators, Oreshnik a key argument — expert
"Although Trump strongly dislikes being coerced, he is accustomed to that because this is sort of the norm for the business he worked in," Fyodor Lukyanov said
Plot to assassinate Putin is direct path to nuclear war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin believes that amid the current tough confrontation, the Russian society needs to 'understand the level of challenges and threats that we are facing'
Western urgency to get Ukraine deal done palpable, Russia can wait — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov emphasized that much of the current discourse was confined to declarations of intent rather than real change
Russian Meduza counter-drone system effective in special military op zone — top brass
The Meduza is additional counter-UAV protection made of ropes to protect the turrets of heavy armor, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kremlin offers condolences to loved ones of Washington, D.C. plane crash victims
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29 (2:00 a.m. GMT on January 30)
Two US military men internationally wanted for mercenarism in Ukraine
According to the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk People's Republic, the court issued detention in absentia as a restraint measure
Asteroid Bennu samples represent 'building blocks' for life — NASA
"NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission already is rewriting the textbook on what we understand about the beginnings of our solar system," the statement reads
Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa Region damaged — authorities
In the early morning hours of January 29, the Ukrainian authorities declared an air raid alert in the Odessa Region for over two and a half hours
Trump’s decision to freeze US foreign aid programs shocks Ukraine — newspaper
Last week, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended spending on almost all foreign aid programs for 90 days
US figure skaters were aboard plane crashed in Washington, D.C. — media
According to the report, they were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships held in Wichita on January 20-26
CSTO program on Tajik-Afghan border to ensure region’s security — secretary general
Imangali Tasmagambetov expressed his conviction that thanks to joint efforts by the relevant agencies of Tajikistan and the CSTO Secretariat, the program will be fully implemented within five years
Ukraine fires over 65 munitions at Belgorod Region’s districts in past day
"In the settlement of Razumnoye, a mother with a two-year-old child were killed in a drone attack on a residential building," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
US Iron Dome missile defense system to destroy nukes with lasers — newspaper
According to experts, Donald Trump's proposed system is extremely expensive and technically complex
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sustained plating damage in Kara Sea
The 50 let Pobedy icebreaker was built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg
Slovak opposition fails to hold no-confidence vote against PM Fico for second day in a row
Pro-Western political parties will try to vote against Fico on February 4
Putin says wrong to tie Ukraine’s ban on talks to Russian troops near Kiev
According to Russian President, the attempts to mislead the international community about such serious issues once again show 'who we are dealing with'
Russian plant starts producing Chinese hybrid cars in 2025
Motorinvest started producing series hybrid cars Voyah Dream and Voyah Free
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Russian governor says NATO countries not interested in having Ukrainians live well
According to Vladimir Saldo, Vladimir Zelensky was given his office by US and European handlers to play the role of a "man-hater and destroyer of people"
Talks with Ukraine should be regarded as final stage of special operation — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian president said that anyone should feel free to negotiate with Ukraine, but the final documents could be signed by people whose legitimacy was legally confirmed
Presence of South African troops in DR Congo not declaration of war — president
Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that the territorial integrity of the DRC should be respected
Ahmed al-Sharaa to serve as Syrian president during transitional period
He will represent the country at international forums
Russian prime minister to meet with Kazakh leadership, participate in EAEU events
On January 31, Mikhail Mishustin will participate in the Digital Almaty 2025 technology forum
EU to cut 15 banks off from SWIFT in 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Bloomberg
The EU will put 74 vessels that Brussels considers part of the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, on the sanctions list
Multi-million F-35 fighter jet fails Arctic test, expert says
Alexander Stepanov previously commented on F-35 crashes, calling them "regular"
Passenger airliner, military helicopter Black Hawk collide near Washington, DC
At least 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the passenger plane
Meta to pay Trump $25 mln for suspending his social network accounts — WSJ
The corporation will pay roughly $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reported
Ukrainian servicemen with US flags in Chasov Yar believed to be mercenaries
Commander Zelimkhan Batukayev also said that three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the area of pipes in the southeast of the city
Zelensky's nationalized apartment in Crimea sells for nearly half million dollars
The original listing price was 24.6 mln rubles ($264,064)
Russia to continue dialogue with new Syrian government — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Tuesday’s visit to Damascus by Russian officials was "important"
Seven hostages return home from Gaza Strip — press service
The country's army press office confirmed that all the seven hostages released "have crossed the Israeli border"
Divers find black box of plane crashed near Washington — CBS
According to the report, the debris and bodies were washed away from the crash site by the current.
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
Russian governor says Ukraine keeps trying to land troops on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region
He expressed confidence that Ukraine will send many personnel across the Dnieper, even though the distance between the banks is relatively short
Armenia’s entry to EU will close EAEU market for it — official
Alexey Overchuk noted that the process of joining the EU will be long for Armenia and urged to wait for results of the hearing in the Armenian legislatively assembly on this matter
Nearly 300 mercenaries from Europe surrender as DRC’s Goma falls to rebels
It is reported that Congolese servicemen abandoned their positions in the city of Goma and the adjacent territories, shedding their military uniforms as they fled
Russian special services take all measures to ensure president’s safety — Kremlin
According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin
Organizer of Quran-burning rallies killed in Sweden — media
The police have not yet commented on the incident or the identity of the victim
London intends to make Ukraine its colony with by concluding 100-year treaty — aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "with this document, the UK is trying to cover up its unscrupulous policy of demonstrative disregard for international law"
Russian army to advance quicker toward Dnepropetrovsk after liberating Novoyelizavetovka
"Novoyelizavetovka expands the bridgehead and expedites the advance towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said
Lukashenko points to 'challenging situation' at Belarusian state border
The head of state stressed that it was important not only to protect the state border, but take into account all possible threats
Georgia will resume work in PACE after ‘blackmail’ stops — head of delegation
Thea Tsulukiani noted that country remains a member of the Council of Europe
Russian MPs to ask US Congress, UN to look into claims about US attempt to kill Putin
At a plenary session, State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman Vasily Piskaryov proposed asking US legislators to clarify what Carlson was talking about
Some 15,000 Ukrainian troops still hanging around Belarusian border
Anton Bychkovsky also stressed that the situation on the border with Ukraine was under control
Trump ‘shocks’ EU with his plans to seize Greenland — newspaper
According to the article, "the strategy in Europe and the UK so far has been to ignore the noise and focus on what Trump actually does," awaiting practical steps from him
Bodies of over 30 people found at site of plane crash in Washington, D.C. — TV channel
It is reported that the search and rescue operation continues "in difficult conditions"
Coaches Shishkova, Naumov were aboard plane that crashed in Washington, D.C.
A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
US aid used to finance revolutions in other countries, says Georgian PM
Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the republic’s authorities are happy that the Trump administration has a sober assessment of the events
Akhmat force says it mopped up Ukrainian military camp in southern parts of Chasov Yar
According to the report, a few days ago the unit’s fighters took control a slagheap
Hackers from 20+ countries used Gemini chatbot for cyberattacks — WSJ
Dozens of hackers in more than twenty countries turned to the chatbot "to assist with malicious code writing," search for cybernetic vulnerabilities in the public domain and studies of organizations that may be targets for attacks," the news outlet said
Russian troops liberate Novoyelizavetovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Press review: Budapest swaps veto for energy security as Trump strains Latin American ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28th
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Eastern Europe sees unprecedented tensions — CSTO Joint Staff chief
"Many joint and national forces continue to be stationed near the borders of Belarus and Russia, and they are only intensifying their military activity, scale, and joint exercises," Andrey Serdyukov said
Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin
The copy of the document was also sent to the UN
Russian envoy reports injuries as Ukrainians pound 30 shells on Lugansk region’s town
Rodion Miroshnik said that major damage has been done to residential buildings and an office building
Conflict with Ukraine to end in month or two without ammunition — Putin
"The sovereignty of Ukraine is close to zero in this sense," the Russian president noted
Egypt believes Palestinian territories should be united — foreign minister
Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas published a statement by Mohammed Dervish, the head of the Palestinian movement's advisory body, the Shura Council, on its Telegram channel
Friendship between Russia, China gaining momentum — Chinese embassy
The year 2025 will also mark a cross year of culture, Feng Litao pointed out
Zelensky brought himself into dead end, Ukrainian politician says
"Zelensky has effectively destroyed almost all the legitimate power in the country, including all its branches," leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Plane, helicopter crash into river, divers working on site — mayor
According to Muriel Bowser, the main priority now is rescuing people
Russian troops advancing towards Zaporozhye area after liberating Novosyolka in Donbass
Vladimir Rogov told TASS earlier that the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s strategic defensive line near Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would enable Russian troops to advance on key enemy strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and northeast
FACTBOX: What we know about aftermath of passenger plane collision near Washington, D.C.
US officials have not disclosed any information about potential survivors, the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Foreign powers view Ukraine's division as a way to avert Kiev army’s defeat — expert
"By partitioning Ukraine, proponents of this strategy aim to prevent the Ukrainian army’s collapse, rebuild it, and resume hostilities once the US and Western industries ramp up production," Edouard Husson warned
US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson
"Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," he said
Syria’s new authorities announce dissolution of all security services, armed groups
The country will establish a new security body
Any talk of eliminating Putin may be viewed as act of terrorism — Russian legislature
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday sent the Duma’s appeal to the US Congress and the UN
Islamic Jihad hands over two hostages to its allies
Two Israeli hostages, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses, will be released on Thursday as part of the agreement with Israel
Airplane headed from Dubai to Moscow sends distress signal over Caspian Sea, lands safely
The emergency landing took place after a fire alarm that went off, the alarm was false
Vucic pardons 13 protesters in Serbia suspected of criminal offenses
Since November 2024, anti-government protests organized by students and opposition representatives have been held in Serbia
South Korea begins importing less nuclear fuel from Russia — Yonhap
From 2020 to 2024, South Korea imported a total of more than 2,000 tons of enriched uranium, while 38% came from France, 32% from Russia, 25% from the United Kingdom, and another 5% from China
Heavy losses, declining recruitment, and lower draft age: Ukraine's mobilization crisis
According to official information, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and fled, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Inner structures dismantling started on board of wrecked tanker
A technical dam is closed to be completed near the ship hull, providing for operations of heavy machinery, the center noted
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites, UAV assembly workshops over day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored vehicle and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
No data on survivors of Washington DC plane crash — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The Russian diplomatic mission in the United States is working to determine whether there were any Russian citizens on board," the statement reads
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian reconnaissance group in Kursk Region
It was specified that three Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, while the remaining four were captured as prisoners of war
More than 60% of Canadians believe country heading in wrong direction — survey
The respondents didn’t say why they believe so
Georgian delegation halts participation in PACE work in response to call for new election
According to Tsulukiani, who leads the Georgian delegation to PACE, the body ratified the delegation’s credentials even though detractors of the country’s government didn’t want that to happen
Upcoming EU sanctions to target individuals, companies — radio station
Meanwhile, the draft sanctions do not include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas
Twenty-two UN peacekeepers wounded in clashes in DR Congo
Spokesman for the UN secretary general Stephane Dujarric reiterated that since the onset of clashes in the DRC, three peacekeepers have been killed
Trump sees Ukraine as dead weight, wants to get deal done to 'save face' — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov believes that the frontline situation will be Russia’s biggest leverage in negotiations
Antwerp's once great diamond industry hit hard by anti-Russian sanctions — newspaper
While Antwerp is losing its moniker as the diamond capital of the world, Russia is merely redirecting supplies to other buyers, including India, the UAE and China, which are benefiting from these developments
Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Grigory Mashkov explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms"
Russian flag raised over liberated Novoyelizavetovka in DPR — top brass
The Defense Ministry said that during the offensive, assault units used attack drones to destroy Ukrainian firing points and command posts
Some EU states suggest resuming gas imports from Russia as part of Ukraine settlement — FT
"Advocates of buying Russian gas argue it would bring down high energy prices in Europe, encourage Moscow to the negotiating table, and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire," the publications said
Ukrainian battlegroup may be trapped in Krasnoarmeisk in Donbass region
In Velikaya Novosyolka, the Kiev regime doomed the Ukrainian combat group to destruction, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky added
Eight figure skaters believed to be on board plane that crashed near Washington D.C.
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29
Israel receives list of hostages to be released on January 30 — PM office
It is noted that "detailed comments will be released after the families [of the released hostages] are notified"
Ukrainian troops fled Novoyegorovka after losing first stronghold — Russian soldier
After liberating the settlement, the Russian troops entrenched and waited for reinforcements
IN BRIEF: What we know about Washington, D.C. plane crash
US President Donald Trump described the incident as a "bad situation" and said the "terrible" crash "should have been prevented"
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drones launch large-scale attack on Russian regions overnight
According to the Defense Ministry, on-duty air defense units shot down 104 Ukrainian drones across several Russian regions
Israel severs all ties with UNRWA — diplomat
According to Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oren Marmorstein, 'there are multiple alternative organizations to UNRWA'
Trump signs record number of executive orders within nine days of taking office — Axios
It is highlighted that, among former US presidents, only Joe Biden and Harry Truman had issued more than 40 executive orders in their first 100 days in office
Press review: Kiev may lose military aid while Trump's team strengthens Global South ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 30th
Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover surpasses $26.34 bln in 2024 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the great work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries
