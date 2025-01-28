Growth rates of Russia’s fertilizer manufacturing to persist in 2025 — ministry

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 28. /TASS/. Growth rates of Russia's mineral fertilizers production are expected to persist in 2025, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin told TASS, adding that an all-time high of 63 mln tons was achieved last year.

"In 2024, [fertilizers] production amounted to over 63 mln tons, which is an all-time high. In 2023, production equaled slightly over 59 [mln tons]. Regarding plans for 2025, fundamentally we expect the dynamics reached in recent years to persist," he said.

The Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers said in December that the country’s fertilizers production might grow to 64-65 mln tons in 2025 from 63 mln tons in 2024.