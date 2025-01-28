{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Growth rates of Russia’s fertilizer manufacturing to persist in 2025 — ministry

The Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers said in December that the country’s fertilizers production might grow to 64-65 mln tons in 2025

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 28. /TASS/. Growth rates of Russia's mineral fertilizers production are expected to persist in 2025, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin told TASS, adding that an all-time high of 63 mln tons was achieved last year.

"In 2024, [fertilizers] production amounted to over 63 mln tons, which is an all-time high. In 2023, production equaled slightly over 59 [mln tons]. Regarding plans for 2025, fundamentally we expect the dynamics reached in recent years to persist," he said.

The Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers said in December that the country’s fertilizers production might grow to 64-65 mln tons in 2025 from 63 mln tons in 2024.

Steel manufacture in Russia down 6-7% in 2024 — ministry
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin noted that output declined in the second half of last year
Nasdaq index plunges 3% amid DeepSeek success
By the end of the trading session, the Nasdaq index lost 612.47 points (3.07%), closing at 19,341.83 points
US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson
"Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," he said
Trump’s administration showing no interest in engaging with top EU figures — Politico
Columnists at the newspaper argue that this comes as a "radical shift from the friendly relationship that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU figures had with Joe Biden’s administration"
Russian ambassador doesn’t expect that UK will change policy toward Moscow
According to Andrey Kelin, Russia is ready to improve relations with the UK, but the ball is in London's court
Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau
The Russian side also expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku"
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Velikaya Novosyolka residents helped Russian forces spot Ukrainian positions, officer says
According to the report, the locals showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines
UN official says Congolese city of Goma becomes combat zone
"Active zones of combat have spread to all quarters of the city, all the neighborhoods of the city," he said
Trump orders development of Iron Dome for America missile defense shield
According to the executive order, the threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles "remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States"
Venezuela's BRICS membership is a reality — Maduro
"As far as BRICS is concerned, I hope that the way will be cleared and that the reality will be recognized - Venezuela is part of BRICS," the president said
Israel will not tolerate UNRWA’s presence in Gaza Strip — Israeli ambassador
Simona Halperin recalled that the Knesset, or Israel’s parliament, passed a law banning UNRWA’s activities
Brazilian president to attend 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
It is reported that Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president
Russia and Belarus will continue working closely together to boost their multifaceted cooperation, increase the efficiency of institutions at the Union State, the Russian leader underlined
Israel ready to pool efforts with Russia to restore Gaza Strip — Israeli ambassador
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave
Moscow would like US to agree to appointment of new Russian ambassador quickly — diplomat
"We urge our colleagues to take on this issue and get it done in a swift manner," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Microsoft interested in buying TikTok — Trump
The US president did not disclose the names of other American companies interested in acquiring the service
Israel's ambassador to Russia mentions two goals of special operation in Gaza Strip
Simona Halperin said she was happy at the news of the release of the first three female Israeli citizens under the cease-fire agreement on January 19
Heroism of blockaded Leningrad will live on forever, Putin says
"These timeless qualities have always given us confidence and strength, and will endure through the ages," the Russian president emphasized
Trump could introduce 25% tariffs against Mexico, Canada on Saturday — newspaper
A high-ranking Washington representative said that the US president is not going to back down on increasing taxes on Canadian and Mexican goods
Israeli servicemen shoot two-year-old girl in West Bank, TV channel says
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the toddler died from a gunshot wound to the head
Trump confirms halting aid to foreign countries
Among other measures aimed at tackling inflation, Trump also listed the creation of a new US agency, Department of Government Efficiency, charged with boosting the efficiency of the US government
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA
The Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies
More than 300,000 Palestinians return to northern Gaza on Monday — officials
It is unclear how many Gazans plan to return
Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Israeli woman Arbel Yehud makes desperate plea in hostage video released by Islamic Jihad
Among other things, she called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to guarantee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Sharp drop in oil prices due to Trump's actions should not be expected — American investor
Kyle Shostak pointed out that although in theory the policies of the new US administration could lead to the saturation of the hydrocarbon market, "in reality things are different for now"
More than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2024 — UN
"However, 7.4 million Syrians are still uprooted inside the country and there are more than 6 million Syrian refugees worldwide," the statement said
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
UK sanctions Belarusian Central Election Commission chairman
The sanctioned entities are the Legmash plant in Orsh, a company called Unmanned Helicopters and radar developer ALEVKURP
At least 500 Ukrainian troops die in Velikaya Novoselka — commander
On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka
Russia sees decline in people living below poverty line — Putin
The head of state also gave a positive assessment to the level of investments in St. Petersburg in 2024
Kalashnikov designs AK-12 rifle modifications
AK-12 was upgraded according to the experience of the Ukrainian operation
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Russia should not withdraw from UNESCO — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the most deplorable thing about UNESCO's leadership is that "they have an absolutely biased position on the Ukrainian crisis, thus flagrantly violating the UNESCO Charter, which provides for equal rights concerning the access to education for all"
Israeli military says its airstrike killed Hamas commander in Tulkarem
The airstrike killed one more armed radical alongside Abu Atwi, the according to the statement
Volgoneft-239 tanker being prepared for disposal after emergency
Twenty divers are working at present to measure the residual metal thickness in order to evaluate hull strength and its load-bearing capacity
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction
No requests yet from Washington for communication between Russian, US presidents — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia maintains readiness for the dialoge
Russia’s cheese exports up 22% in 2024
Moreover, exports of Russian cheese to China increased seriously last year, Agroexport said
Moscow ready for strategic stability talks with US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about readiness for strategic stability talks
Hungary will not allow Ukraine to delay gas transit restart
"The European Commission will hold talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas pipeline network," Peter Szijjarto said
Kiev's presence at 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation is insulting — politician
"Official Warsaw has reached rock bottom, selling Russophobia," Leonid Slutsky said
Lavrov to hold general meeting of Russian Commission for UNESCO
The event is expected to be attended by "heads of relevant Russian departments, heads of Russia’s constituent entities, representatives of the media, business and scientific circles, prominent figures in culture, education, and sports"
Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media
According to the source, the US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor
Trump signs executive order establishing Iron Dome missile defense system in US
The document was signed during a flight from Florida to Maryland
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
Russia's digital financial assets market grows more than 4 times in 2024
"The Russian digital financial assets market exceeded 150 bln rubles by the end of last year, demonstrating more than fourfold growth," ACRA agency said
Five killed in militant raid on Alawite village in Syria — media
Following the incident, the Hama governorate police department imposed a ban on carrying weapons in public places
Russia eliminates 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers, mercenaries on LPR borders in week — expert
Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks
Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia — ambassador
At the same time, Simona Halperin noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries
Small, medium enterprises in Russia record high in numbers
The average revenue per such entity grew by 11.2% as of 2024 year-end
Putin honors memory of Holocaust victims
In his address, the president stressed that Russian citizens are the descendants and successors of the generation of victors and expressed gratitude to all who remain committed to preserving historical truth and combating neo-Nazi revanchism
Moldova steps in to supply gas to energy-crippled Transnistria — Prime Minister
Dorin Recean also said that Brussels intends to adopt a program for "increasing energy sustainability" for two years, which will help Chisinau shed its energy dependence
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Congo situation
It will be held on January 28
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
The Netherlands plans to increase army to 100,000 troops
Today, about 4,000 to 5,000 people sign contracts to join the army annually
US needs to consider Russia's interests for peace in Ukraine — expert
Endre Simo argued that Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations, including Hungary, require a sustainable peace founded on mutual security guarantees rather than a ceasefire, frozen conflict, or "buffer zones" in Ukraine
EU allocates 30 mln euros to Moldova to buy and transport gas to Transnistria
From the moment the delivery starts, some time must pass for the system to fill up, the press service said
Congo, Rwanda attack each other's positions in Goma region — media
The republic's government blames Rwanda for supporting the rebels
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Anti-Russian sanctions package won't touch energy sector, Hungarian foreign minister vows
The country continues to receive the bulk of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline and oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline
Germany not the one to lecture others on freedom of speech — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Countries must be unbiased for mediating Ukraine conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Moscow reiterated its unwavering position on the unacceptability of the 'Zelensky formula' ultimatum and the 'Burgenshtok process' aimed at promoting it," the ministry reported
FIFA lifts transfer ban on Russian football club CSKA Moscow
Last December, FIFA instituted a transfer ban on CSKA Moscow, one of Russia’s most storied clubs, until the summer of 2026
Russia, India work together on the first manned space flight of Indian crew — ambassador
As Denis Alipov pointed out, "Russia has historically been one of India's most important partners in space exploration"
Captive officer says 1,700 soldiers defect from Ukrainian brigade trained in France
According to him, the soldiers lacked motivation and were fit only for limited military service
Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donetsk region
According to the report, the POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance
Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
Five soldiers were surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Key Russian official warns catastrophe awaits if Taliban fail to normalize Afghanistan
At the same time, Nikolai Patrushev noted it was difficult to precisely predict what consequences the region would face
About 100,000 people rally against Alternative for Germany party in Berlin — Bild
The crowd also criticized Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz over his proposal to tighten immigration laws
One Oreshnik missile system will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia
Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission "made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union"
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The Russian market will remain sensitive to geopolitical news over the short term
Russia’s nuclear umbrella now includes Belarus, too, Shoigu says
This implies "defending against an attack using weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity," the Russian Security Council Secretary specified
AI, digital ruble to shape banking digitalization trends in 2025 — analysts
The trend of utilizing no-code technologies for building websites, apps, chatbots, and other digital solutions is expected to persist
Bulgarian ship suspected of damaging communication cable in the Baltic Sea
On January 24, Vezhen left Russia's port of Ust-Luga
UN chief expresses concern over US decision to suspend foreign aid
Antonio Guterres calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world
Purpose of Starmer's trip to Kiev was propaganda against peace — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin drew attention to the fact that from the wording of the British-Ukrainian agreement and declaration it was clear that "colonial mentality characteristic of the British ruling class of the 19th century has not been eradicated to this day, and that London is driven by the idea of enslaving Ukraine"
Explosions reported in Odessa
The local authorities have not commented on the situation yet
'They could not be broken': Putin reflects on horrors of Leningrad siege
The Russian leader recalled that the blockade claimed more than one million lives
US journalist Tucker Carlson says Biden’s administration tried to kill Russia’s Putin
According to him, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office
Reports EU afraid about Trump-Putin 2.0 sign of deep-seated angst — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the Europeans were wary of any change in the political and psychological status quo they are used to
At least 17 killed in hostilities in Goma in eastern DR Congo
According to AFP, over 360 were wounded
Ukraine sent special terrorist unit to hold Velikaya Novosyolka — Russian officer
According to the report, the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support
Ukrainian forces kill 15 of their own for refusing to fight in Velikaya Novoselka
The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka
Still no meaningful communication with new US administration — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, no one can say what will happen in the coming weeks
Hungary to vote on anti-Russian sanctions depending on EU Commission’s guarantees
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that "after three years, it has become clear that sanctions against Russia had completely failed"
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions
The restrictions were extended for another six months
Auchan to continue working in Russia — AFP
Auchan has 230 stores in Russia with about 30,000 people employed, it said
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
Canada cannot mourn victims of Nazism while concealing names of Nazis — Russian Embassy
The Russian Embassy called on Ottawa to declassify "the Deschenes Report - a document that sheds light on the post-war sheltering of Nazis and their collaborators on Canadian soil"
Israeli ambassador sees relations with Russia as extremely important
According to Simona Halperin, there are issues where countries disagree and where they cooperate closely
India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia
Vinay Kumar also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy
