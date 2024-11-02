Sales of new passenger cars in Russia up 51% to 168,500 in October

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia increased by 51% in October 2024 year-on-year to 168,500 units, the Industry and Trade Ministry said, adding that in monthly terms sales growth amounted to 15%.

Year-to-date sales of new passenger cars in Russia totaled 1.3 mln units, which is 58% higher than in the same period last year.

Total sales of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses climbed by 48% in 10M 2024 year-on-year to 1.5 mln units. In October, sales of new vehicles added 47% year-on-year and 18% month-on-month to 199,500 units.