Global oil consumption to grow by 1.8 mln barrels per day this year — Novak

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Oil consumption in the global economy will go up by 1.8 mln barrels per day this year as noted at the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"The current situation on global markets, global economic development forecasts were discussed. (Oil) consumption will grow by 1.8 mln barrels per day this year," he said.

The organization is optimistic on growth of global oil consumption, Novak noted. "By 2030 we will see an increase in consumption at the level of 1.7 mln barrels per day on average. The demand is not expected to peak even by 2050," he said.