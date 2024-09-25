Russia, Iran developing joint projects in renewable energy sources

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are exploring the possibility to implement joint projects in the area of renewable energy sources (RES), the Energy Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian and Iranian energy ministers, Sergey Tsivilyov and Abbas Ali-Abadi.

"Issues of cooperation in the electricity industry and the possibility of using renewable energy sources were discussed. The head of the Russian energy ministry noted that the Russian-Iranian cooperation within joint projects on construction of RES generating facilities may be promising," the statement reads.

The meeting focused on discussion of cooperation in multisided formats BRICS and SCO, as well as within the framework of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), among other things.