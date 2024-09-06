Sber to add mobile communication payment option for ten more countries

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sberbank will add an option of paying for mobile communication services in ten more countries to its Sberbank Online app by the end of the year, First Deputy CEO Kirill Tsarev told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It is possible now to pay for services of mobile communication operators of fourteen countries in the Sberbank Onlinbe app: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Abkhazia, and exclusively Indonesia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand. We will add ten more countries by the end of the year (China, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Sri Lanka). Sri Lanka will appear as early as in the near time," he said.

The monthly turnover is about 700 mln rubles ($7.8 mln), Tsarev said. Plans are to reach the turnover of about 900 mln rubles ($10 mln) by the end of the year and achieve the turnover of payments for foreign and CIS mobile communication operators of 1.2 bln rubles ($13.4 mln), he added.

