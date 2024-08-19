Yandex Market introduces service fee for users

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Yandex Market introduces a fixed service fee for users totaling twenty rubles ($0.22) per order, marketplace’s press service told TASS.

"Yandex Market introduces a service fee for users amounting to twenty rubles per order. The main goal of the Market is to maintain high quality service for users and continue launching solutions being unique in the market. Received funds will make it possible for the company to reinvest them for expansion and maintenance of process infrastructure," the company said.

Changes will cover at the first stage users of the service from Moscow, the Moscow, Region, Yekaterinburg, and Nizhny Novgorod. The service fee will only be collected for proper quality goods delivered by the marketplace to the buyer.