Gross yield of hops in Russia may grow by four times by 2028

CHEBOKSARY, August 15. /TASS/. The dependence of the Russian market on imports of hops will decline and the gross yield of hops in the country may grow by a factor of four, department director of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture Roman Nekrasov.

"We plan growth by four times [by 2028] as regards the gross yield of hops," Nekrasov said. "We expect the dependence of the Russian market on import supplies will be <...> on account of own production in different regions of our country," Nekrasov said.

The gross yield of hops stood at 293.1 mln metric tons in 2023 and is expected to reach 304.6 metric tons as of the end of 2024 and 1,225 metric tons by 2028.