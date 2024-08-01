More than 50 Chinese brands present on Russian new car market

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The number of Chinese brands present in the Russian market surged by a factor of 4.5 to 54 brands since the start of 2022, Executive Director of the Autostat analytical agency Sergey Udalov said at the Taxi-2024 Eurasian forum.

"We see that while 12 Chinese brands were present in the market as of the start of 2022, with sixty in total, then their total number increased to 120 brands during four months of 2024, and Chinese brands increased to 54," Udalov said.

According to his presentation, 120 brands are present in the Russian market in total, with the twofold increase in their number since early 2022. At the same time, 255 models of Chinese vehicles are in the market, up 6.7 times against the start of 2022. The total number of models of different brands surged by two times over the indicated period and reached 718.