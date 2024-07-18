Exports of Chinese goods to Ukraine up almost 47% to $1.72 bln in six months

BEIJING, July 18. /TASS/. Export of Chinese goods to Ukraine climbed by 46.9% in January-June 2024 year-on-year to $1.72 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Imports from Ukraine to China totaled around $2.78 bln, up by 4.5%, according to figures published on the service’s website. As a result, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 17.4% to $4.5 bln in the reporting period.

In June, trade turnover between China and Ukraine reached $706.49 mln, down by 17.2% month-on-month.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, trade turnover between the two countries fell by 60% to $7.65 bln in 2022 and by 10.8% to $6.81 bln in 2023.