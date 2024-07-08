Cargo transshipment at Mariupol port to surpass 300,000 tons in 2024

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. More than 300,000 tons of various cargo are planned to be transported using the Mariupol commercial port this year, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"This is indeed more than last year - the figure will be more than 300,000 tons, as we plan by the end of the year. But this does not correspond to the opportunities and potential of the Mariupol Commercial Port. In the near future we will reach the full capacity of the Mariupol port, which is around 10-12 mln tons per year," Pushilin said.

He added that the port will be able to provide such volumes, including through the restoration of the railway. In addition, it is planned to expand the port infrastructure to meet the needs of not only the Donetsk People’s Republic, but also neighboring regions.

On July 7, Transport Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic Vladimir Tuzhilin announced that the volume of cargo transshipment in the first half of the year at the port exceeded the figures for the entire 2023 - in the first six months of 2024, 160,000 tons of cargo were processed, while last year the figure reached 150,000 tons.