Cargo turnover of Russian seaports to remain at last year’s level in 2024 — agency

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Сargo transfer in Russian seaports is expected at last year’s level in 2024, head of the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) Andrey Tarasenko told reporters.

"We expect transfer to remain at last year’s level, but at the same time we will do everything for growth of volumes," he said.

In 2023, cargo turnover of Russian seaports increased by 5% to almost 884 mln tons. Meanwhile, the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport expected a 7% rise to over 950 mln tons.

According to data provided by the Association of Commercial Seaports cargo turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 373 mln tons in January-May 2024, which is 3.4% lower than in the same period last year.