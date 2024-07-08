Motorinvest plans to produce and sell over 3,000 Evolute e-vehicles in 2024

EKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Lipetsk automaker Motorinvest plans to produce and sell more than 3,000 Evolute electric vehicles in 2024, managing partner of the company Andrey Reznikov told TASS.

"This year we plan to produce more than 3,000 electric vehicles under the Evolute brand and sell them all," he said.

Motorinvest also plans to consider the possibility of producing existing Evolute models in a hybrid version. "The Evolute model range is already quite wide. I do not think we will expand it. Rather, we will consider the possibility of installing hybrid units on the Evolute electric vehicle line," Reznikov said.

As Russia’s electric vehicle infrastructure is just developing, consumers need a "transitional product" between cars with internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, he believes.

Reznikov noted that it is planned to transfer the production of all Evolute models to a full cycle in the first half of 2025. At the same time, it is planned to transfer the i-Pro, i-Joy and i-Space models to the full production cycle in the Q4 2024.

The company reported earlier that sales of Evolute electric vehicles in Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to over 2,000 electric vehicles.

Production of Evolute electric vehicles at the company’s plant in the Lipetsk region began at the end of September 2022. The Evolute model line includes the i-Pro, i-Sky, i-Joy, i-Jet electric vehicles, the i-Van electric minivan, as well as the i-Space hybrid car.