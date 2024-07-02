China taps into clean energy sources export market — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Beijing has tapped into the market of 200 countries and regions by exporting wind power generators and solar panels, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

China at present "is in word and deed promoting the idea of green development, thereby demonstrating to the full extent the responsibility characteristic of the great power," the Ambassador said.

"Wind turbine generators and solar panels of the Chinese make are being exported to more than 200 countries and regions of the world, providing them, especially the large number of developing nations, with the opportunity to receive environmentally clean, sustainable and affordable energy. This is an important contribution of China to promotion of global green development and low-carbon transformation," Zhang stressed.

China has become the global leader in producing equipment for alternative energy source and clean energy use, the diplomat noted. "The level of many Chinese technologies and equipment manufacturing for new energy sources is globally advanced. The world’s largest and fullest production chain in this sector has been formed," he added.