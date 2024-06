ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The oil demand will grow by about 1.5-2 mln barrels per day in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"All agree that 1.5 - 2 mln barrels a day for this year plus extra demand growth; estimates for the next year are about 1.5 mln barrels per day," Novak said.

Russia’s performance of oil production quota was close to 100% in May 2024, the official noted.