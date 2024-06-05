Oman interested in developing tourism, investment ties with Russia — Chamber of Commerce

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Participation of the delegation of Oman as the guest of honor at the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is important for the country and it is interested in developing ties with Russia, President of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas told TASS in an interview.

"We are looking forward for an opportunity to present our investment capabilities and have a desire to become familiar with Russian products and branches of industry that may appear on the market in the region over time," Al Rawas said on the SPIEF sidelines.

"We are interested in developing cooperation in the sphere of tourism and investments in real estate," he added.