European UGS facilities 70% full in early June

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. European countries’ underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are 70% full as of early June, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas pumping into EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 288 mln cubic meters as of June 1, while withdrawal equaled 22 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 70.17% full (12.4 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 76.9 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

The heating season in Europe ended on March 31, 2024. It lasted 145 days, with EU countries having withdrawn 51.6 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. The period ended with record reserves of 58.34%.