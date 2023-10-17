Russia’s Geropharm to start insulin supplies to Morocco in 2024

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Geropharm expects to start insulin deliveries to Morocco next year, CEO of the Russian pharmaceutical company Pyotr Rodionov told TASS in an interview.

Insulin glargine produced by Geropharm was registered in Morocco in June 2023.

"First series of insulin will be supplied to Morocco next year," Rodionov noted.

Geropharm is ready to cooperate in insulin supplies with other African nations but this market is rather closed, the chief executive said. The company has representative offices in member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Venezuela, he added.