Annual inflation in Russia speeds up to 5.45% in week ended September 18 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 5.45% on September 12-18 from 5.33% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from September 12 to 18, 2023 inflation remained at the level of last week (0.13%, same as in the previous week). Year-on-year inflation amounted to 5.45%," the ministry said.

Earlier reports said that according to the Russian Central Bank’s projections, annual inflation in Russia would continue rising in coming months, whereas by the end of the year it is projected at 5-6.5%. Consumer prices grew by 0.61% on average month-on-month over the past three months, which equals 7.6% in annual terms, according to the regulator.

As reported on September 12, the Economic Development Ministry adjusted its inflation outlook for 2023 from 5.3% to 7.5%.