Apple device ban at work not solving vulnerability problem — expert

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Restricting the use of Apple devices in Russian organizations does not eliminate the risk of official data being leaked, expert at the SafeNet engineering center Igor Bederov told TASS.

The Apple iOS platform is a closed ecosystem that "cannot be altered by deleting settings that collect and transmit data to developer’s servers unchecked," the expert said. Android software can be adapted to user needs but such "from the box" smartphones require special preparation, including checks and installation of special software.

"Moving away from [using Apple devices at work] could be effective if 100% of mobile operating systems are created in Russia. That is, a preinstalled US Android without getting rid of tracking modules is transmitting user data overseas no worse than iOS," the expert said.

Bederov dismissed the possibility of Russians transitioning to other devices when commenting on how big the trend of Russian organizations banning the use of iPhones could get.

"I do not think this will have a big impact on individuals, except people working with confidential information and state secrets," the expert noted. The ban in itself could serve as an incentive to develop technologies for protecting smartphones from being tracked, depending on the needs of a specific organization, he added.

In his turn, deputy director of the Competence Center of the National Technology Initiative Ruslan Permyakov highlighted the effectiveness of limiting the use of Apple devices in the workplace.

"The measure is intended to neutralize the threat of information being leaked to Apple when backing the device up or using corporate cloud services. About the effectiveness of the ban, it’s obvious: no device no problem," Permyakov told TASS.

The relatively high "openness" of the Android platform making it possible to install apps from different sources heightens security risks for such devices, the expert said.

"I think the trend of banning [Apple] devices when performing functional responsibilities will stay in place. Regarding other countries - I do not think it will spread. I am looking forward to seeing an affordable domestic smartphone using the Russian OS. I hope there will be several producers," he added.