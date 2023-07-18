Volume of funds for restoring Crimean bridge expected at $11.03-14.33

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The volume of funding for the restoration of the Crimean bridge is currently estimated at 1-1.3 bln rubles ($11.03-14.33), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters on Tuesday.

"In terms of additional volumes, so far we see [the cost] at the level of 1-1.3 bln [rubles]," he said.

At the same time, Khusnullin noted that the price of restoring the bridge may eventually rise due to the use of systems with a greater number of metal elements.

On Monday night, Ukrainian forces used two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, which killed a married couple and injured their teenage daughter. In addition, the bridge’s roadway was damaged in the attack, which also halted traffic. Rail service was restored later in the morning. Last night, reverse traffic was permitted on one lane of the bridge. It is planned to fully launch car traffic by November 1.