St. Petersburg made contracts with pharma companies at SPIEF — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. St. Petersburg concluded contracts with five pharmaceutical producers in the amount of more than 22 bln rubles ($261.7 mln) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Governor Alexander Beglov said on the air with the Radio Rossii (Radio Russia) station.

"The city awarded contracts to five our pharmaceutical companies in the amount over 22 bln rubles. These investments will help to establish production of new and high-technology medicines for treatment of socially significant diseases in St. Petersburg," the Governor said.

The city also signed 31 agreements with the industry totaling 153 bln rubles ($1.8 bln) during the forum, Beglov added.