Russia-China trade hits record high despite unfavorable external environment, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China has reached record highs despite Western sanctions and blackmail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the talks with China’s leader Xi Jinping on Friday, adding that the goal of boosting trade volumes to $200 bln would be achieved ahead of schedule.

"Despite the unfavorable external environment, illegitimate restrictions and certain Western countries' direct blackmail, Russia and China managed to ensure record high rates of mutual trade turnover growth," the Russian president said.

Trade turnover "rose by around 25%," he noted, adding that such dynamics would enable the two countries "to reach the targeted level of $200 bln by 2024."

"In January-November trade turnover grew by 36% reaching $6 bln," Putin said, noting "a major increase in agriculture trade.".