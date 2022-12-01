Defense in Arctic to enjoy special attention 2023 — Russian Navy’s commander

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Navy in the new year will pay special attention to strengthening the country's defense capabilities in the Arctic and the Far East, the Defense Ministry’s Department of Information and Mass Communications said on Thursday with reference to a statement by the Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Nikolay Yevmenov.

Yevmenov addressed his subordinates on the occasion of the beginning of the new training year on December 1 and reviewed the tasks the Navy coped last year. He emphasized the professionalism and proficiency of the personnel participating in the special operation in Ukraine, the statement reads.

"Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov stressed that next year the Navy will have to steadily and persistently achieve the designated goals in combat training, test new equipment, and solve a variety of tasks on combat duty and during long voyages and exercises. Particular attention will be paid to the development and strengthening of the country's defenses in the Arctic and the Far East. The practice of conducting comprehensive expeditions and exercises will continue with due regard for the experience gained in difficult climatic conditions," the statement says.

Yevmenov added that the environmental cleanup of the Arctic islands and the mainland coast in the areas of responsibility of the Northern Fleet and the Pacific Fleet would go on. Many significant events will be held in the blue water zone in 2023. Also, the fleet will be replenished with newly-built ships. The amount of new and modernized military equipment will increase significantly, he added.