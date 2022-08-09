Russia’s retaliation in case of deteriorated situation with Kaliningrad transit ready

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Retaliatory measures that may be taken if the situation with Kaliningrad transit deteriorates, have been readied, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large Aleksey Isakov said on Tuesday.

"I can only say that the retaliatory measures (in case of deteriorated situation with Kaliningrad transit - TASS) have been readied in the interagency format, and a decision will be taken to assume those measures if needed," he said at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Asked what retaliatory measures might be taken, political in particular, Isakov urged "not to dig into details of what could be done," noting that there are many "various ideas on what the response could be in the political sense, on recognition or non-recognition, etc." in the air now.