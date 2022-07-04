Moscow, Caracas to introduce weekly flights, says Venezuela’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are keen to expand civil air service and make regular flights between the two countries weekly, the republic’s Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said at a joint press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"Air service between our countries using jets of [Venezuela’s] Conviasa airline started last May. We currently fly once in two weeks and we are working on making those flights weekly," he said.

Caracas is also interested in developing cooperation with Russia in the sector of railway transport, the diplomat added.

"Overall, we are searching for new areas of cooperation in order to diversify the comprehensive partnership that exists between our countries, as much as possible," he noted.