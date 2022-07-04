Russia, Venezuela to promote energy, pharma, military-technical projects, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela have agreed to promote projects in such areas as energy, pharmaceuticals industry, transport and military-technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria on Monday.

"As our presidents agreed we confirmed the intention to deepen the political dialogue, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian exchanges. We agreed to promote mutually beneficial projects in a whole range of areas, including energy, pharmaceuticals industry, transport and military-technical cooperation," he said.

The two countries expect "the opening of the Russian center of science and culture in Caracas" soon, Russia’s top diplomat added.