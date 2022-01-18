Cabinet decides to postpone Russian Investment Forum from February to later dates, says PM

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s government has decided to postpone the Russian Investment Forum from February to later dates, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the government’s coordination council on tackling the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"The government has decided to postpone the Russian Investment Forum from February to later dates. We will get back to the issue once the epidemiological situation improves," he said.

The Russian Investment Forum usually takes place in the first quarter of the year in Sochi. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported in December 2021 that the Russian Investment Forum would take place on February 17-19, 2022, at the Sirius Federal Territory. ‘Achieving the National Goals as a Response to Global Challenges’ was announced as the key theme of the event.