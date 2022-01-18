TikTok posts feedback form under ‘localization’ law, says Russian regulator

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The TikTok social network has posted an electronic feedback form for Russian users under the law "On the Activities of Foreign Persons in the Information and Telecommunication Network "Internet" on the Territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media reported on its website on Tuesday.

"Post an electronic form on information resource(s). Completed," the website reads.

Under the new law, overseas Internet companies with a daily audience exceeding 500,000 users must open their authorized representative offices in Russia. The Russian telecom and mass media watchdog has already published the list of such companies obliged to open their representative offices, with Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, and others among them.