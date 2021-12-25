Demand for Russian goods abroad grows by 81% in December - Wildberries marketplace

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Wildberries online marketplace registered a 81% increase in demand for Russian-made goods abroad in December 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, a company representative told TASS.

"The company registered an increased demand for Russian-made goods: between December 1 and 23, 2021, there was a 81% increase in the total purchase value beyond Russia compared to December 1-23, 2020," the representative said.

According to the marketplace, the increase in demand was the highest for Russian-made jewelry (a six-fold increase), dishes and cutlery (threefold increase) and hair accessories (2.3-fold increase).

Overall, during this period, residents of the US, Germany, France, Israel and Moldova and other countries made orders for a total of 5.7 billion rubles ($77,380,000), which is 70% more than one year earlier. Most often, the buyers ordered makeup and perfume, clothes, toys, household and festive goods, the company says.

In December, the most active buyers were residents of Israel, Latvia, Germany, Estonia, and the US. In Israel, gift sets of chocolate and tea were in the highest demand, while Latvia ordered large constructor sets and interactive plush toys; Germany preferred Monopoly and Jenga games, while US residents ordered Joanne Rowling’s "The Christmas Pig" and Elena Rakitina’s "Adventures of New Year’s Toys" books.