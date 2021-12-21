Slovakia, Czech Republic fully receive gas under contracts with Russia, say authorities

PRAGUE, December 21. /TASS/. Russian gas is being supplied to Slovakia in full as stipulated by bilateral contracts, a source in the directorate of the Slovakian gas transport system operator Eustream told TASS on Tuesday. A similar statement regarding his country was made by Ambassador-at-Large for Energy Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Vaclav Bartuska.

"The standard contracted volume of gas of around 80-90 mln cubic meters per day is delivered to Slovakia via Ukraine," Eustream said.

Meanwhile, when providing comments to reporters on the halt of Russian gas being pumped to Germany through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Bartuska stressed that Russia did not restrict its supplies to EU countries, adding that there is no threat of disrupted gas deliveries, including to the Czech Republic.

"Russia’s redistribution of gas transportation does not concern us [Czech Republic]," he said, adding that the Russian gas currently flows via the Nord Stream gas pipeline commissioned a decade ago.

On Monday Gazprom again did not book pumping capacities for natural gas transit through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, the physical flow of gas via the gas pipeline reversed from Germany to Poland early on December 21. Amid this background, the exchange price of gas in Europe surpassed $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters.