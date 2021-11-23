US acting as ‘prosecutor, judge’: Russian senator slams new anti-Nord Stream 2 sanctions

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Washington is assuming the functions of a prosecutor or judge, by imposing sanctions against a project by another continent’s leading countries, guided by internal energy security, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

"So, the American world order is pretty clear: you can only say what fits the narrative, where international law is supplanted by US domestic law, according to which Washington itself takes on the functions of a prosecutor, judge, and bailiff, confiscating someone else's property at its own discretion," he wrote on Facebook.

He also highlighted another example in line with Blinken's statements. "The United States publicly rebuffed the elected President of Bulgaria, who had the imprudence to admit the realities - Crimea de facto belongs to Russia. Washington quickly clarified the basics of ‘party discipline’ for this close circle of US allies," he pointed out.

"When this happens within a single state, the United States calls it a dictatorship. But when this sort of practice is imposed on the entire world, it is considered the ‘liberal world order’. Try to not mix it up," Kosachev wrote.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Department of State had submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA) for a possible introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property, he said.

The US administration is obliged to regularly submit reports to the US Congress, listing entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 project with the possible aim of introducing sanctions. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is purely a commercial project that also involves European partners, pointing out that Moscow has never used energy resources as a tool of political pressure.