Antitrust regulator repeatedly fines Google for inappropriate advertising

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow Office of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (OFAS) has fined Google LLC 200,000 rubles ($2,730) over inappropriate advertising, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

The company has already paid the previous fines to the tune of 800,000 rubles ($10.921) for this year, the FAS noted.

"Due to a violation of the advertising legislation, Google LLC was brought to administrative responsibility in the form of a fine in the amount of 200,000 rubles," the agency said.

This is the fifth fine imposed on the company by the Federal Antimonopoly Service in Moscow this year due to violation of advertising legislation.

Earlier, the Moscow OFAS Russia found Google LLC guilty of violating the law On Advertising when it distributed an ad of a financial company operating in Russia without a license via the Google AdWords system.