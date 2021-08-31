Kazakhstan working on national carbon tax — Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN, August 31. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities are working on introduction of a domestic carbon tax on energy consumption to avoid full payment of the carbon tax in the EU, Minister of Energy Nurlan Nagaev said on Tuesday at an international practical conference in Kazan.

"We further consider introduction of a domestic carbon tax on consumption of energy resources, import and export carbon duty and creation of the Carbon Fund. All that will make possible to avoid full payment of the border carbon duty in the EU and allocate funds received from the carbon tax for implementation of climatic projects to achieve the goal of deep de-carbonization of the economy," the Minister said, cited by the press service of the Energy Ministry.

The country is proactively working on development of a 2050 low-carbon development concept to be approved shortly, Nagaev said. The concept stipulates deep de-carbonization measures.

"The Minister informed in his report about pursued de-carbonization activities in the fuel and energy segment of Kazakhstan: reduction of gas flaring, lowered greenhouse gases at refineries, development of renewable energy sources and power industry restructuring," the press service said.