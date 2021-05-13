Russia’a coal reserves at current production will last for about 100 years - ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation assessed the provision of the country with coal reserves of the distributed subsoil fund at the current production level of an average of 100 years, press service of the ministry told TASS.

"The provision of the coal industry with coal reserves of the distributed subsoil fund at the current level of production is on average about 100 years," the press service noted.

At the same time, the Ministry of Natural Resources stressed that only 17% of the total reserves - 47.3 bln tonnes - are taken into account in the distributed subsoil fund. As of January 1, 2020, the total volume of coal reserves in Russia is 275.4 bln tonnes. "If the coal reserves of the unallocated subsoil fund are brought into operation, the security of the coal mining industry will increase by at least 200 years," the ministry added.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Russia's coal reserves are located within 22 coal basins and 146 separate deposits. More than half of the total reserves are brown coal - 146 bln tonnes. Bituminous coal accounts for 120.4 bln tonnes, of which 50.1 bln tonnes are suitable for coking. Anthracite reserves are recorded at 9 bln tonnes. About 174.6 bln tonnes (63%) of coal reserves are suitable for open pit mining.