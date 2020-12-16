Finland sees no need to review decision on Nord Stream 2 construction

HELSINKI, December 16. /TASS/. Finland sees no need to review its decision in respect of construction of a segment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline near its shores, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"As far as Finland is concerned, it provided all the required permits to the Nord Stream 2 as early as in 2018 and there is no need to consider this issue once again. It is important for us that the project is in conformity to requirements of international and national laws," the minister said.

The gas pipeline crosses the Finnish exclusive economic zone but not territorial waters and gas will not be supplied through it to Finland after completion of the construction, Haavisto added.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.