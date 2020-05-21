Russneft fulfills quota in OPEC+ deal in May

MOSCOW, May 21. / TASS /. The Russneft oil company, part of the Safmar group owned businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, cut production by mid-May in accordance with quotas that the Russian Ministry of Energy distributed between Russian companies under the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production by 9.7 mln bpd in May-June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The operational plan to reduce production provided for a change in its structure and shutdown of wells in the Western Siberian, Siberian assets, as well as in the Volga Region," the statement said.

At the end of 2020, the company's oil output is expected to be below the level of 2019, when it reached 7.118 mln tonnes.