Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be finalized despite the "unprecedented" resistance from the United States, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in the Energy Policy magazine published on Monday.

"The decision on its construction was taken jointly with European consumers in 2012. Five foreign companies - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall - participate in the project. That is why it is acknowledged that we all are jointly responsible for its implementation as soon as possible, and we feel the strong support of European partners," he said.

"The gas pipeline will enable the Russian Federation to optimize gas supplies, while the northern and central European countries - to enhance energy security through receiving fuel directly from Russia, which guarantees stability, quite a competitive price and the minimum number of intermediaries," Novak said. "Despite the unprecedented resistance from a number of countries, primarily the US, the construction of the gas pipeline will be finalized," the minister noted.