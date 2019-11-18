Austrian private university to open a hospitality institution on Hainan

HAIKOU, November 18. /TASS/. Prestigious Austrian private university MODUL will open an international tourism and hospitality institute in China's Hainan to train professional personnel in the regional services sector, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

World-class specialists will graduate from the new university. The project is implemented with the support of the Wenchang City Administration (east coast of the island) and financial assistance from the Chinese investment company Xinle Haiwen. Education and teaching in this educational institution, which has received the status of an object of strategic cooperation, will be carried out by involving students and teachers from all over the world.

The MODUL University (the Vienna Chamber of Commerce) has been operating since 1908. According to the EU's U-Multirank ranking, the university is one of the top-25 universities in the world. The students can choose among international management, new media technologies, public administration, sustainable development, tourism and the hotel industry. Earlier MODUL opened a School of Tourism and Hotel Management in Nanjing (Jiangsu Province, East China).

Tourism on Hainan

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.